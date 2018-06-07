Former co-owner of Worley and Obetz speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday morning, Worley and Obetz filed for bankruptcy.

“If I stop to get angry about that situation, I can’t concentrate on what I’m doing now,” said Seth Obetz, former co-owner of Worley and Obetz.

Thursday afternoon, Obetz was all smiles about what’s to come.

“We’ve got a lot of enthusiasm for it which is awesome. And there’s things we have to do, like setting up and making sure we have benefits for employees and equipment to deliver fuel, but we’re on a fast track to do that,” he said.

Obetz Energy will be the newest energy company to open in the Lancaster County area after Worley and Obetz was forced to shut down earlier this week following a fraud investigation involving a company executive, leaving 250 people without jobs.

“It was a heartbreaking moment in a lot of ways, but here we are and we just have to put one foot in front of the other and move forward,” said Obetz.

Obetz says the support has been overwhelming, from his competitors, to his former employees, and especially his customers.

And he promises that he will personally uphold any paid contracts with Worley and Obetz.

“What I want to do is, we’re getting everybody’s information and we’re going to sit down and compile a list of who had what and i’m going to work something out with people over time,” said Obetz.

And some former Worley and Obetz customers say it’s thanks to that kind of customer service that they will follow Seth Obetz to his new company.

“We always had good service. We never had any issues with his technicians. They were always clean, they cleaned things up real well for us, and they were there when we needed them,” said Harold Minnich, co-owner of Brandt's Lawn Mower Service.

As for his former employees, Obetz says he will try to employ as many as he can, but he wants to help those he can’t get back on their feet.

“Eeach out to me, lot’s of people have for letters of reference of job opportunities, and I will do everything I can to help,” said Obetz.

More details about Obetz Energy are expected to be released in the near future.