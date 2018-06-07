× Franklin County woman accused of indecent assault of 13-year-old boy

WAYNESBORO — A 39-year-old Waynesboro woman is facing indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors charges after police say she molested a 13-year-old boy over a period of seven months from July 2016 until March 2017.

Jennifer Ann Seibert, of the 200 block of Park Street, allegedly touched the victim on eight different occasions. The victim reported the contact to investigators in an interview at the Rainbow Children’s Advocacy Center in November 2017, according to police.

The victim told authorities he knew Seibert through his father. He said Seibert touched his genitals while they sat on the couch in his father’s home. The alleged contact first occurred in July or August of 2016. Seibert allegedly touched the victim over his clothes at first, then eventually the contact occurred on his bare skin.

Seibert also kissed the victim on the lips, he told police, and on one occasion, the victim touched Seibert’s breasts and genital area while the were driving in her car.

Police interviewed Seibert, who allegedly admitted to touching the victim and confirmed the victim’s account of what happened in her car. She told police the victim touched her over her clothes until she told him to stop, saying “it wasn’t appropriate.”

Seibert was released from Franklin County Jail on Tuesday after paying $100,000 bail, according to court documents.