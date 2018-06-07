× Franklin County woman accused of stabbing man in the back during domestic dispute

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — A 28-year-old Waynesboro woman was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and other offenses after police say she stabbed a man in the back during an argument, according to Waynesboro Police.

Dominica L. Cherry is also facing simple assault and terroristic threats charges in connection to the incident, which happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to police, Cherry stabbed the man in the back of the left shoulder as he exited the room. The couple was allegedly arguing over her relationship with another man, police say.

The victim suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Cherry was transported to Franklin County Prison, where she is awaiting arraignment.