YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- PeoplesBank Park in York typically serves as the setting for York Revolution baseball games.

Next weekend, it will be transformed into a high flying motocross show.

The Nitro Circus is bring their "Next Level" tour to town on Friday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Gregg Duffy, a Nitro Circus Athlete, stopped by the set to preview the event.

For more information or to get tickets, you can visit the Nitro Circus website here.