Pennsylvania Lottery launches Keno ‘Doubler Fridays’ and new wind machine promotions

MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery Keno players will have even more chances to win with two new promotions announced Thursday.

Keno Doubler Fridays offers players the chance to double their winnings on Friday nights through July 20, the Lottery announced.

In a separate promotion scheduled to begin on June 18, customers at select Lottery retailers will have the chance to step inside a wind machine for a chance to grab up to $15 in free Keno coupons out of the swirling air. These special events will last through late July, the Lottery says.

In the Doubler Fridays promotion, on Fridays from 4-8 p.m., randomly selected four-spot Keno tickets purchased without the Keno Multiplier option will be printed with a “2X DOUBLER” message. Any prizes won on qualifying tickets will be automatically doubled, up to a maximum of $2 million. The promotion is available at all 9,400 Pennsylvania Lottery retailers across the state.

HOW TO PLAY KENO

Using a playslip, players select up to 10 numbers, or SPOTS, from 1 to 80 or opt for computer-selected Quick Picks. Players can spend $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $10, or $20 per play, and prizes increase as the play amount increases. The number of SPOTS selected does not change the cost of play. Players may play consecutive drawings. Purchasing the Keno Multiplier option multiplies prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The option triples the cost of a play.

Every four minutes, the Lottery’s computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers. Players may watch drawing results on a monitor at select locations, or visit the Keno page at palottery.com or use the Lottery’s mobile app to watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played. Players should scan their ticket to determine if it has won a prize. Find Keno prizes, chances of winning and game rules at palottery.com.

All players must be at least 18 years of age.