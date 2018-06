× Police seeking information into handicap ramp stolen from front porch of home

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into an aluminum handicap ramp that was stolen from the front porch of a home.

The incident occurred on June 6, sometime between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of East Schmaltzdahl Road in East Brunswick Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Frackville at 570-874-5300.