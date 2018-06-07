Refreshed Rafael Nadal surges into French Open semifinals

His face was creased with worry as he trailed a pumped-up rival, but Rafael Nadal re-emerged after an overnight rain delay to blow away Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros.

The 10-time champion lost the first set 6-4 to the impressive Argentine Wednesday, but returned under sunny skies Thursday to win the next three sets 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach the French Open semifinals.

Spain’s Nadal, dubbed the “King of Clay” for his domination on the red dirt, was a break down at 3-2 in the second set before played was halted for rain Wednesday.

The break enabled Nadal to regroup and he turned the deficit into a 5-3 lead before a second stoppage halted play for the day.

‘Better level’

Returning to Court Philippe Chatrier Thursday, Nadal quickly polished off the second set, and with it, effectively, Schwartzman’s challenge.

Despite some spirited resistance, the 11th seed couldn’t live with Nadal’s new-found intensity and the 16-time grand slam champion sealed the victory for the loss of only four games with his fourth match point.

“I played at a better level after the rain, more aggressive,” Nadal said in an on-court interview.

He told reporters later: “It was a very difficult match against a good friend and good player. For me it’s always big emotions to win here.”

Nadal will play another Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinal after the former US Open champion beat Marin Cilic 7-6 5-7 6-3 7-5.

The 32-year-old Nadal won the French Open on his debut as a 19-year-old and came into this year’s event with a 79-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros.

No player in history has won as many grand slam titles at a single tournament as Nadal has in Paris.