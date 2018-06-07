× Soldier who led police chase in armored vehicle charged with driving under influence of drugs

A Virginia National Guard soldier faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and eluding police after authorities say he drove an armored military vehicle in a two-hour police chase.

Police on Tuesday night pursued the M577 armored personnel carrier along Route 460 and Interstate 95 before the chase ended with the driver’s arrest in downtown Richmond.

In Richmond, bystanders captured the slow pursuit on video. Onlookers gawked as the boxy armored vehicle moved down a commercial street and traffic stopped for a line of police cars that followed behind, sirens blaring. Overhead, a police helicopter tracked the chase’s progress.

The vehicle was taken from Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in Blackstone shortly before 8 p.m. The vehicle can only drive a maximum speed of about 40 mph and wasn’t equipped with any weaponry.

Joshua Philip Yabut, 29, of Richmond, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, and state police charged him with one felony count of eluding police and one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virginia National Guard said.

The Guard said the unit was doing routine training when Yabut allegedly drove away in the vehicle. He had his personal weapon with him during the pursuit but did not have ammunition, the Guard said. He is being held in Richmond City Jail, officials said.

The vehicle has been returned to Fort Pickett with no significant damage, officials said.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no injuries as a result of this incident, and we appreciate the great work of the Virginia State Police, Richmond Police Department and other law enforcement and first responders who safely brought this situation to a close,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia.

Yabut is a first lieutenant and has more than 11 years of service, the Virginia National Guard said. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with the Illinois National Guard.