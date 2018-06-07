× Terrell Owens says he’s skipping his own induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Terrell Owens has reportedly said “Thanks, but no thanks” to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a move that the Hall’s president described as “unprecedented,” the superstar wide receiver said Thursday he would not attend his own induction ceremony, according to Philly.com.

Owens made the announcement via Twitter.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton,” Owens said in his tweet. “After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere.”

Owens added he plans to celebrate his induction elsewhere and will make an announcement on the location and nature of the fete at a later time.

It is the first time a player has refused to attend his own induction, according to the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place Aug. 4.

Owens was voted into the 2018 induction class in February after a three-year wait. He had spent the previous two years criticizing the Hall’s voters for excluding him — perhaps, in part, because of his overly flamboyant playing style and self-aggrandizing persona.

The Hall of Fame released a statement in which President and CEO David Baker expressed disappointment with Owens’ decision.

Owens spent 15 seasons in the NFL, with stops in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He is second all-time in league history in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdown catches (156). He was an integral part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2005 despite missing the last few weeks of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a broken leg and torn ankle ligaments. He returned in time to play in the Super Bowl, hauling in nine passes for 122 yards in the Eagles’ 24-21 loss.

In 21 games with the Eagles, Owens caught 124 passes for 1,963 yards and 20 touchdowns.