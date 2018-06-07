× TSA agents stop Gettysburg man attempting to get firearm through checkpoint at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration officers say they caught a Gettysburg man trying to take a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday, the agency announced in a press release.

TSA agents say the man had a .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets when he arrived at the checkpoint. Agents contact airport police, who confiscated the gun, questioned the man, and cited him on a weapons violation.

It was the second time in three days that TSA agents caught someone carrying a gun at the same airport, the TSA says. On Monday, agents stopped a man with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 13 bullets at the airport.

People attempting to carry weapons through a checkpoint are subject to a federal fine of up to $13,000, the TSA says. Even those with gun carry permits are not allowed to carry guns onto aircraft, according to the TSA. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is a fine of $3,900, the TSA says.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, the TSA says. The firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, according to the TSA. The gun must be brought to the airline check-in counter to be placed in the belly of the aircraft along with other checked baggage, the TSA says.

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the state and local firearm laws for each place they’re traveling to prior to departure, the TSA says.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.