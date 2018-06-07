Two more bridges close in Lancaster County for rehabilitation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is closing two more bridges in Lancaster County as part of their Summer bridge restoration project. Repairs to bridges on Miley Road and Kramer Mill Road over U.S. 222 are two of five bridges over U.S. 222 to undergo rehabilitation work this construction season.

The $5,088,332 contract was awarded on March 27 to Kinsley Construction Co. of York, to repair nine bridges and includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Miley Road, Pool Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township, and the Kramer Mill Road bridge over U.S. 222 in East Cocalico Township; and concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 in Ephrata Township, and the northbound and southbound mainline U.S. 222 bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township.

PennDOT advises travelers that they may encounter short-term nighttime single-lane traffic restrictions between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on U.S. 222 near the bridge work in the Akron and Ephrata area from now through November 20th. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek alternate routes.

During bridge rehabilitation work, the East Mohler Church Road, Miley Road and Kramer Mill Road bridges will be closed to through traffic and detoured. The following detours will be available for motorists: East Mohler Church Road detour follows Hahnstown Road, Glenwood Drive, Valley View Drive, and State Street in Ephrata Borough; Miley Road detour follows Diamond Station Road, Peach Road, and Metzler Road; Kramer Mill Road detour follows Chestnut Hill Road, East Church Street, and Reamstown Road.

In May 2019, after a winter shutdown, bridge rehab work will resume as crews focus on the four mainline U.S. 222 bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive. Long-term single-lane restrictions will be permitted during bridge rehab work on mainline U.S. 222 beginning in the southbound lanes. Work under this entire construction contract is scheduled to be completed in November 2019.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the bridge crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 99 of which are in the Midstate.