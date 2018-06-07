× York man accused of assaulting police officer during arrest at domestic dispute

YORK — A 32-year-old York man is facing multiple charges after police say he got into a “very physical” altercation with an officer that was trying to arrest him for domestic abuse.

Jonathan Aponte, of the 400 block of East Princess Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest in connection to the incident, which occurred at 7:02 p.m. on May 29.

According to York City Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Princess Street for the report of a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found a female victim with blood on her face and swollen, puffy eyes. The victim told police that Aponte had assaulted her and was running from the building. She provided a description of Aponte to police.

While one officer stayed with the victim, another officer took an elevator down to the ground floor of the apartment building, where he encountered a man matching Aponte’s description, according to the criminal complaint. The officer attempted to stop Aponte, but Aponte resisted and a physical altercation ensued, the criminal complaint states.

Aponte continued to resist the officer’s attempts to subdue him, even attempting to bite the officer’s right hand when the officer attempted to place him in an upper-body restraint, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer attempted to radio for assistance, Aponte allegedly pulled the radio microphone off the officer’s shoulder with such force that the mic was removed from its holder and the battery fell out, the criminal complaint states.

The officer eventually managed to subdue Aponte until other police arrived and were able to handcuff him. The officer sustained an injury to his wrist, scratches on his face and a bite mark on his forearm, according to the criminal complaint.

Aponte was arraigned and sent to York County Prison, where he is being held without bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is set for June 19.