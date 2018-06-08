× Carlisle man accused of causing $100,000 in damage to former employer’s business

CARLISLE — A former employee at a Carlisle business is accused of breaking in and causing more than $100,000 in damage, Carlisle police say.

Cory Steven Wagner, 36, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, and receiving stolen property in connection to the incident, which occurred on May 16 at Hoffman Materials on the 300 block of Cherry Street.

Police say Wagner entered the business, destroyed several products, and stole a small amount of money.

Wagner was arrested and charged on May 30, police say.