Enola man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Roger Cassell, 47, is facing simple assault charges for the incident.

On May 28 around 12:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pitt Street in Enola for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that Cassell had gotten into an argument with her that turned physical.

The victim told police that Cassell allegedly threw the victim’s phone and when she went to retrieve it from the floor, Cassell stomped on her hand.

Police did observe a noticeable injury to the victim’s hand.

She said that Cassell continued to shove and strike her until he went outside the residence.