Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett traveled to Mechanicsburg to try out his DIY skills at Board & Brush. Board & Brush is a do- it- yourself studio where you create your own board for your home or anywhere. You get the chance to assemble, stain and paint your board. Then after take it home a show-off your work.

For more information about Board & Brush, checkout there website at: https://boardandbrush.com/mechanicsburg/