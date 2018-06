× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 8, 2018)

Local contractor Haller Enterprises is holding a job fair at their Lititz office today, and the company has specifically reached out to those who were recently fired from energy company Worley & Obetz. Worley & Obetz closed its doors this week as a result of a fraud investigation. We will be at the Haller job fair, so you can expect more on this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.