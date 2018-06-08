× Man charged, police seeking information into sex abuse investigation involving juvenile victims

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been charged and police are seeking information into a sexual abuse incident involving juvenile victims.

On June 7, Levey Phillips, 50, was charged with numerous sexual related offenses connected to an investigation into an incident involving juvenile victims in the spring of this year.

Phillips, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, was transported to Dauphin County Booking where he awaits arraignment.

Police ask that anyone having information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City police at 717-558-6900 and ask for a Detective.