Previewing this month’s Snacktown Brewfest in Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Snacktown Brewfest is returning to Hanover later this month.

The event combining both snacks and local brews is set to take place on Saturday, June 23 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Good Field at 50 N. Forney Avenue in Hanover.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Haley Briggs, the operations manager at the Hanvoer Area Chamber of Commerce is stopping by the set along with Hannah Barnes from Adlus Brewing Company to talk about their collaboration beers that the downtown breweries have made together.