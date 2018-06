× Tractor trailer stuck under bridge causing delays in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A tractor trailer stuck under a bridge in Carlisle is causing delays this morning.

Carlisle Borough Police are advising drivers to avoid the area of W. High St. and N. Orange St. if they are able, as officials are on the scene of a tractor trailer that got stuck under the railroad bridge.

Police posted this on their Facebook page: