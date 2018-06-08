× Tyson Foods Inc. recalls breaded chicken products due to possible foreign matter contamination

Tyson Foods Inc., a North Little Rock, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package. These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The problem was discovered on June 8, 2018, when Tyson Foods Inc. notified FSIS that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. Food Service Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611. Members of the media may contact Worth Sparkman, senior manager for external communications for Tyson Foods Inc., at (479) 290-6358.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Source: United States Department of Agriculture