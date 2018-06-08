Job fair reaches out to terminated Worley & Obetz workers, today on FOX43 News First at Four

Washington Capitals win first Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS NV - JUNE 7: Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) leads the team around the with cup during the second period of the game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas NV on June 7, 2018. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

Capitals centerman Lars Eller scored the game winner in the third period to seal the win. This is the first championship in one of the four major sports Washington D.C. has seen since 1992, when the Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

Major League Soccer team DC United has won four MLS Cups, the most recent being in 2004.

The Capitals, who before today hadn’t won a Stanley Cup in their 44-year history, set a record for most playoff appearances (28) before winning the championship in NHL/NBA/MLB/NFL history.

