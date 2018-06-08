× Worley & Obetz sued by former employees

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — A class action suit filed on behalf of former employees of embattled energy company Worley & Obetz claims the company violated federal law by not giving at least 60 days notice prior to a mass layoff.

The suit was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and names two employees, Marco Perez and Amy Daveler, on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated. They are seeking wages up to $12,850 per employee, which is what they would have received in wages and benefits if they had been given the requisite 60 days notice.

Worley & Obetz filed for bankruptcy Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Philadelphia.

Over the last month, Worley & Obetz had released more than 100 employees during two rounds of layoffs.

The closure came after the company’s CEO Jeffrey Lyons was reported missing on May 15th and then located in Minnesota two days later.

Soon after, the company announced it was being investigated by the FBI for potential fraudulent activity and that it had to adjust its operating expenses to keep the company viable. In a previous statement to FOX43, officials said Seth Obetz liquidated his life savings to keep the company going once word got out about the fraud investigation. A restructuring plan was rejected by the company’s creditors.

In the bankruptcy filing Worley & Obetz says it has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors who are owed between $50,000,001 and $100 million.

Its estimated assets are between $10,000,001 and $50 million, the documents say.

Included in the filing are the company’s Ranck Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning and Amerigreen Energy divisions. Those two companies also went out of business.