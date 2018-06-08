× Woman jumps from car to escape alleged attacker during Lancaster County domestic incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a domestic incident in which a female victim jumped from a car to escape her alleged attacker, who was subsequently subdued with a Taser device.

The incident began shortly after noon, when East Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to Route 30 West for a domestic incident that was reportedly occurring inside a moving vehicle. The victim called police and reported that a man hit her and pulled a gun on her.

West Hempfield Township Police joined the pursuit as the vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck, continued west on Route 30. It eventually exited Route 30 at Stoney Battery Road and headed toward Route 23. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it crossed Route 23 and continued north on Stoney Battery Road, but the vehicle continued driving and led police on a short pursuit, police say.

The vehicle then left the road and entered the parking lot of a business, where the victim jumped from the vehicle, according to police. The driver exited the car as well, and allegedly pointed a gun at police. An officer dispatched a Taser device, striking the suspect, who dropped his weapon and fell to the ground, police say. The suspect sustained a head injury from the fall and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The female victim was not injured, nor was her 1-year-old son, who was also in the vehicle, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. No names will be released until the investigation is concluded.

Our office is in consultation w/ West Hempfield Twp police re: an incident Friday afternoon. The male involved is at an area hospital for assessment, so no charges are filed at this point. Our office is discussing, with police, what potential charges could come from the incident. — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) June 8, 2018