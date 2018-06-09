Dauphin County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– A Dauphin County man is facing charges; accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Jonathan OBrian, 48, of Blue Eagle Avenue in Lower Paxton Township, was arrested on Friday. OBrian was taken into custody at a local hospital and is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts.
Officers with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department say OBrian carried out the sexual offenses on a minor child who was in his care, at his home.
The charges include:
Rape of a Child
Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse
Indecent Assault
Indecent Exposure
Corruption of Minors
Unlawful Contact with a Minor
OBrian was taken to Dauphin County Prison on $300,000.00
Dauphin County Children and Youth Services and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.