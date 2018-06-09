× Manheim Township boys lacrosse makes history with state title win

WEST CHESTER — The Manheim Township boys lacrosse team made history Saturday afternoon in West Chester.

The Blue Streaks took home the school’s first team PIAA 3A championship — outside of rifle and golf — with a 6-4 victory over LaSalle at Harold Zimmerman Stadium.

That’s not all though as Manheim Township’s win is the first boys lacrosse title captured by a District 3 team.

FOX43 Sports’ Andrew Kalista has highlights:

