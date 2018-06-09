Park in Harrisburg gets rejuvenated by volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- One park in Harrisburg is looking a little nicer this weekend, after volunteers spent Saturday rejuvenating it.

Volunteers from the Helping with Pride organization spent the day repainting and cleaning up a city park along 15th and Vernon Streets. Helping with Pride is an LGBTQ community service group, who takes the time each month to complete a different service project in the area.

The group's Vice President Jeremy Maschak says while some only see it is as paint: it's something that everyone can do. The President of the group Travis Woodward says it's not only a way to give back, but also provides a social aspect for their group too.

In May, the group participated in a highway cleanup project. In July, the group plans to team up with Habitat for Humanity ReStore. To learn more about the group, visit the Helping with Pride website.