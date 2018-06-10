× Cumberland County man arrested for assaulting woman, two children

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A Cumberland County man is arrested after assaulting an adult and two children.

Upper Allen Police arrested Darren Dunwoody after an investigation found Dunwoody assaulted and injured an adult woman and two children. Dunwoody was arrested Saturday afternoon on domestic violence charges and outstanding warrants.

Dunwoody is being held in the Cumberland County Prison, where he was denied bail. Dunwoody is facing charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering welfare of children, terrorist threats, and harassment. A preliminary hearing will be set for Dunwoody at a later date.