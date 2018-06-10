Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of Dauphin County man for sexual assault

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.– A multi-agency investigation in Dauphin County ends with the arrest of one man.

Charles Zito, III, age 34 of Steelton, was arrested Friday in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in the borough. The initial investigation into the crime began in January 2017.

The Steelton Police Department, Dauphin County Children and Youth and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office worked together on this case. As a result, Vito was taken into custody.

He is charged with Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors and Unlawful Contact with a Minor. He posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.