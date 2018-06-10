× No serious injuries in crash involving horse and buggy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Ephrata Police say that nobody is seriously injured in a crash where a horse and buggy was rear ended on Saturday.

Police responded to the crash in the 100 block of Parkview Heights Road for a crash involving a horse and buggy wagon and another vehicle with injuries.

The vehicle driven by Francis Miller, of Lititz, was travelling west on Parkview Heights Road when it struck the rear of a horse and buggy wagon, with two children in the wagon.

The driver of the wagon, Wayne Gehman, suffered only a minor leg injury, the 2 children were checked by Ephrata medic and ambulance personnel.

Police say the horse and wagon fled the scene, but were found about a mile away. The horse was also injured.

Miller was not hurt, but his vehicle was towed from the scene.