Police investigate tree vandalism at Ephrata Senior High School

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police are trying to figure out who vandalized a tree at Ephrata Senior High School.

School officials say someone attempted to cut down a mature, 40ft. tall maple tree in the rear parking lot, near the Ephrata War Memorial Field. The tree was cut through from both sides, although it is still standing it’s been severely damaged. The Ephrata Area School District says because of the damage done to the tree, they must now remove it for instability and overall safety reasons.

Ephrata Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-733-8611 or 717-738-9200. Tips can also be left with the school district, on the Ephrata Police Facebook page or Ephrata Crime Watch.