Shots fired incident in York City

YORK, Pa — Police in York responded to a reported shots fired incident in the 100 block of South Duke Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that during a dispute at a home, multiple shots were fired.

No victims have been found at this time, and there are no suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or test tips to 847-411.