A damp Monday morning leads to a cool and drier afternoon with plentiful clouds

DAMP START TO WEEK: Showers with locally heavy pockets continue to come to an end as a cold front dives down from the north. The showers exit from north to south through the course of the morning, so keep the umbrella with you, even a raincoat too! Temperatures begin in the 50s. Clouds will linger to the afternoon, especially south. S ome sun could try to break north. Readings are in the lower 70s, but some sun north could boost some into the middle 70s later during the afternoon. There’s a bit of a breeze out of the northeast. The overnight period is partly cloudy and quiet. Expect lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday’s weather is much more optimistic! Skies bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s a bit more seasonable too, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMER & UNSETTLED: The next system crosses through Wednesday, bringing a return to shower and thunderstorm chances. Have the umbrella close by. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and it’s humid. Sunshine briefly returns for Thursday, allowing some time to dry out. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels drop. There’s the chance for some showers, perhaps a thunderstorm on Friday, but this day could end up dry. We’re eying it for now! Expect temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees depending upon the rain chances.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dare we day this could be the first dry weekend in a while? It very well could be! Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny for now. The humidity begins to increase a bit. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies. For now, any showers should stay away on this day. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. The humidity remains in place.

Have a great Monday!