× Actor Channing Tatum will sign bottles of his vodka brand in Hummelstown on June 27

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — Attention, Channing Tatum fans: the actor will make an appearance in Central Pennsylvania later this month.

The “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” star will be in Hershey on Wednesday, June 27, signing bottles of Born and Bred Vodka at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store in the Hershey Square Shopping Center, 1158 Mae St., Hummelstown.

The signing will begin at 6 p.m.

Tatum, the star of critically acclaimed films like “Foxcatcher,” has recently ventured from acting into other business interests. He has produced and co-directed Magic Mike Live at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, and created Born and Bred Vodka in a partnership with the Grand teton Distillery.

Born and Bred Vodka is made from Idaho potatoes and glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains. Distilled 20 times, every small batch is hand-crafted and charcoal-filtered for a smooth taste. It sells for $24.99 at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores statewide.

Tatum will sign up to six pre-purchased bottles of Born and Bred Vodka per person; no other items will be autographed.

Every person in line must have at least one bottle of Born and Bred Vodka purchased at the Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection on Wednesday, June 27. No one under 21 years of age may participate in this bottle signing. Attendees may not bring large bags, purses or backpacks to the event.