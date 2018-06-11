× Auditor General Eugene DePasquale launches audit to safeguard voting security

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Monday that he will conduct an audit of the state’s voter registration system to help enhance voting security before the 2020 election.

“There is zero question that Russians tried to interfere with the 2016 election process in Pennsylvania and other states,” DePasquale said. “I want to use the power of my office to help make sure Pennsylvania is doing everything it can to have a fair and secure election.”

The audit is part of an interagency agreement with the Department of State and mirrors legislation introduced by Senator Kim Ward, which passed the Senate unanimously earlier this year, but remains stalled in the House.

“There is clear bi-partisan support for this audit and we need to act now to protect the integrity of Pennsylvania’s election process because any changes that might need to be implemented will take time,” he said.

The audit, which will cover January 2016 through the end of the audit, will focus on the Department of State’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) and include the following objectives:

Review of security protocols of the SURE system;

Assessment of whether records maintained with the SURE system are accurate and in accordance with the Help America Vote Act and Pennsylvania law;

Evaluation of the process for input and maintenance of voter registration records;

Review of the efficiency and accuracy of the SURE system;

Review of the internal controls, methodology for internal audits and internal audits review process;

Review of the external controls, methodology for the issuance of directives and guidance to the counties by DOS regarding voter registration and list maintenance, and

Any other relevant information or recommendations related to the accuracy, operability, and efficiency of the SURE system, as determined by the Auditor General.

“We will complete the audit in time so that the Department of State and county election offices can implement any recommendations prior to the 2020 election,” DePasquale said.

The Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors is a centralized voter registration and election management system used by the Department of State and maintained by the election authorities in each county.