Charges filed against Grandview Golf Club after accusations of racial profiling

The controversy at Grandview Golf Club continues—

As more than 100 people turned out to a rally at the Dover United Church of Christ Monday night in support of the five women who claim they were racially profiled at the golf club.

And at that rally, it was announced three of the women are filing charges against the club for equal rights and human rights violations.

It was April 21st when five African American women, all members of the group ‘Sisters in the Fairways’, set out for a morning of golf.

The group says they were confronted on the second hole by Steve Chronister, the father of the owner of the club, and told they were not upholding pace of play.

By the time they finished the first nine holes, the were asked to leave, and told the police had been called.

The controversy sparked nation-wide outrage, and on Monday night Philadelphia-area State Senator Vincent Hughes held a rally at the church.

The women involved say they are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received, and have a message for anyone else who may be facing a similar situation.

"We definitely want them to know that they do have a right to pursue their happiness, and they need to stand up. Stand up formally and stand up against any type of activities or any type of system that denies them access," said Myneca Ojo, who was a part of the group at the time of the incident.

We’ve reached out to Grandview Golf Course numerous times since the incident, but they declined to comment.

The Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission will hold a hearing to further investigate what happened that day, but a time and place have yet to be announced.