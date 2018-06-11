× Discharging fireworks as a ‘prank’ leads to summary charges for Lititz man

LITITZ — A 48-year-old Lititz man was cited for three summary offenses after police say he set off fireworks on the front porch of a Lititz home.

Mark A. Hasson, of Lititz, is charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and using forbidden fireworks in the incident, which occurred at 11:15 p.m. on June 5 at a home on the 100 block of South Broad Street.

Hasson told police he set off the fireworks as a “prank,” Lititz Borough Police say.