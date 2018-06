Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Dreamwrights has another production set to hit the stage this week.

"Into the Woods" will begin performance on Thursday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

The show will run for the next two weekends through Sunday, June 24.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Paije Carbonell playing Cinderella, Jonah Unger playing Baker, Jacob McClain playing Jack, and Olivia Pituch playing Little Red are taking the stage.

For more information, visit Dreamwrights' website.