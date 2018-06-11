× Five women to file charges against Grandview Golf Club

YORK COUNTY — The five African American women who claim they were discriminated against at Grandview Golf Club in mid-April will file charges against the club.

Three of the women — Carolyn Dow, Sandra Thompson and Sandra Harrison — are filing Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) charges, according to a release issued by two law firms. The two other women are planning to follow suit, as well.

Zeff Law Firm will file on behalf of Dow and Thompson while King, Campbell & Poretz will file on behalf of Harrison, the release says.

“Assumptions about what women of color can do — and where they deserve to be — harms not only women’s minds, spirits and bodies, but leaves all of us — regardless of our gender or race — damaged,” a portion of the release states. “There is still a persistent problem of targeting and harassing women and people of color and treating them as lesser humans.”