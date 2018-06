× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 11, 2018)

Lancaster City Hall’s entrance doors have been deemed damaged beyond repair following last month’s arson attack. Until a permanent solution can be implemented, the city has covered the damage with a plywood veneer. We’ll talk to Lancaster officials about the loss of the historic doors – and get an update on the arson investigation – coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.