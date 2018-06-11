× Lititz woman facing summary cruelty to animals offense after pets found locked in car for hours

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing a summary offense for cruelty to animals.

On May 17, around 8:55 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Golden Street in Lititz for a report of a dog locked inside of a vehicle for several hours.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a dog, kitten and three rodents were locked inside the vehicle for approximately 4-5 hours with no access to water.

Ashlee Knier, 27, was identified as the owner of the animals and was found nearby.

She was made to remove the animals from her vehicle and will be summoned to District Court.