Police searching for man who allegedly beat, threatened to kill woman in Dauphin County hotel

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly beat and threatened to kill a woman in a hotel.

Terrance Brown, 48, is wanted on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation among other related charges.

On June 10 around 11:55 p.m., police responded to a reported assault that occurred overnight at a hotel in the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, police interviewed a victim who said that she and Brown began to argue shortly after checking into their room.

The victim said that during the argument, Brown allegedly struck her several times causing her to fall to the ground.

While she was on the ground, Brown allegedly began kicking her.

Later, the victim said she attempted to bathe at which time Brown entered the room and pushed her head underwater while threatening to kill her.

Then, Brown allegedly pulled the victim out of the tub by her throat and continued choking her on the bed.

She told police that she was able to escape after Brown fell asleep.

Brown is a black male that stands approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs about 210 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on the current whereabouts of Brown is requested to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.