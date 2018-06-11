× Route 194 bridge in Germany Twp., Adams County closed for repair work

ADAMS COUNTY — The Route 194 bridge over a tributary to Piney Creek in Germany Township, Adams County closed Monday for repair work.

Repairs to the bridge — which is located about 1,200 feet north of the boundary line between Pennsylvania and Maryland — will focus on the concrete substructure, according to PennDOT.

A signed detour directs motorists around the closure via Route 97, Route 15 and Route 140 (in Maryland).

The bridge is expected to reopen by June 22.