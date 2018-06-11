× Two Lancaster men arrested after allegedly stabbing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lancaster men were arrested last week after allegedly stabbing a man.

Manjit Gurung, 27, and Guman Rai, 29, are facing aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy charges for their roles in the incident.

On June 5 around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of W. Mifflin St. in Lancaster for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found that an adult man had been stabbed by two other men, who fled before police arrived.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, back and hand, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At last check, police say the victim was in serious but stable condition.

After an investigation, police identified the suspects as Gurung and Rai.

Gurung was taken into custody on 06 June 2018. He was later arraigned on the complaint and committed to LCP in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Rai was taken into custody on 08 June 20018. He was later arraigned on the complaint and committed to LCP in lieu of $250,000 bail.