Crash involving unmarked police vehicle injures both drivers, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A crash involving an unmarked Swatara Township police vehicle injured both drivers Tuesday evening, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release. The drivers sustained minor injuries and were checked out at local hospitals.

The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when the police vehicle was responding to an active police incident, police add.

The police vehicle — which had its lights and sirens activated — proceeded through the intersection of Derry Street and Eisenhower Boulevard when it struck another vehicle, which was making a left turn onto Derry Street, police say.

The vehicles had to be towed from the scene.