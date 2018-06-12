× Lancaster County man accused of shooting another man with BB gun during fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old Lancaster County man was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after police say he shot another man with a BB gun during an early-morning altercation in a community park.

Austin C. Clark, of East Petersburg, was arguing with the victim in the East Petersburg Community Park at 1:30 a.m. on June 4 when Manheim Township Police say he drew a BB pistol from his vehicle, aimed it at the victim’s head, and yelled profanities at the victim.

When the victim turned away, police say, Clark shot him in the back with the BB pistol, then fired two more times, striking the victim in the thigh.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

A criminal complaint was filed against Clark.