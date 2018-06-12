× Manheim teen missing since May 11 has been located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Sierra Kulokoski, 16, has been located, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Kulokoski was discovered walking near her home in Manheim, Penn Township after being dropped off by an adult subject, police say. She was uninjured.

Police are trying to identify the individual who dropped Kulokoski off to make further determinations concerning violations of statute related to interference with custody of a child, the release states.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or via www.nlcrpd.org.

Previously: Police are searching for a Manheim teen who has been missing since May 11.

Sierra Kulokoski, 16, of Penn Township, is missing and presumed to be endangered.

Since the time Kulokoski has gone missing, police conducted dozens of follow up interviews and it is believed that she is in the Central Pennsylvania area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were contacted for assistance.

Kulokoski is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’7″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you have any information on Kulokoski’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.