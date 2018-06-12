× Police are investigating hit-and-run accident that injured a 45-year-old Lititz woman

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that injured a female pedestrian on Owl Hill Road at Shober Lane last Friday.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was a black Toyota Camry. The victim, a 45-year-old Lititz woman, told police she was crossing Owl Hill Road from the south side of the street to the north side of the street around Shober Lane when the suspect vehicle, which had slowed down for a line of cars, abruptly accelerated and struck her. The victim fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to her back and leg. The suspect vehicle did not stop, turning left onto Lititz Pike and heading south, police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police are searching for the vehicle, which sustained damage to its front quarter panel. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965.

EMS arrived on scene and transported Santini to UPMC-Lititz Hospital for evaluation and care. The NLCRPD is seeking the driver of a dark blue or black Toyota Camry with damage to the front quarter panel of the vehicle. Anyone with further information is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Watch.