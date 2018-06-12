Police say Lancaster City Hall arson investigation isn’t over; other people may be involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --After nearly three weeks Lancaster City Police announced on Tuesday that they’ve found the person responsible for setting fire to Lancaster City Hall, thanks to surveillance video.

29-year-old Dwain London Jr. of Lancaster has been arrested in connection to the crime.

In the early morning hours of May 23rd Lancaster City Hall was targeted by what officials are calling an ‘act of intimidation,' damaging the front doors and entrance of Lancaster City Hall, along with a city-owned vehicle.

“This act of cowardliness is not only a crime against your local government, but also a crime against the entire community," said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, Lancaster City Police. “We are fortunate to be able to recover video footage from the Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras throughout the city, along with privately owned cameras," he added.

Lancaster City Police say that footage helped them get a hold of valuable evidence, including the gasoline that was purchased to set the fire at a Turkey Hill gas station on New Holland Avenue in Lancaster, just two hours before the fire started.

“Based on what we were able to observe from all the video footage, we know gasoline was purchased and the arsonist had a gas can in his hand when he approached city hall," added Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

Dwain London Jr. has been charged with terrorism, arson of a historic resource, two counts of arson, institutional vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

“This kind of shook every employees safety that work in City Hall because this is their work place and it was essentially attacked," said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

“News of the arrest is making its way around City Hall and there’s definitely a sigh of relief," said Lancaster City Mayor, Danene Sorace.

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace says she met London when he came to a council meeting last month regarding properties that were said to be ‘illegal rooming houses.’

“The thought crossed my mind and others that this could be the connection, but we needed to be patient and be thorough with the investigation," added Sorace.

However, the investigation doesn't stop there.

In a surveillance video released by police, an unknown male, who police say was with London Jr. at the Turkey Hill where gasoline was purchased.

“We believe Mr. London was the driver of the vehicle and another subject got out of the vehicle," said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

London is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

This is still an active investigation -- if you recognize the person shown in that surveillance video, you are asked to contact Lancaster City Police Department at: (717) 664-1180.