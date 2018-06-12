× Police searching for Manheim teen missing since May 11

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Manheim teen who has been missing since May 11.

Sierra Kulokoski, 16, of Penn Township, is missing and presumed to be endangered.

Since the time Kulokoski has gone missing, police conducted dozens of follow up interviews and it is believed that she is in the Central Pennsylvania area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were contacted for assistance.

Kulokoski is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’7″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you have any information on Kulokoski’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-665-1180.