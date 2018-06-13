× Ex-Mechanicsburg assistant volleyball coach pleads guilty to charge stemming from relationship with player

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A former Mechanicsburg High School volleyball coach pleaded guilty to a corruption of minors charge stemming from a consensual sexual relationship he had with a student in 2016, online court documents show.

Two felony charges against Frank Hoy, 22, were dropped, according to court documents.

Hoy, of Mechanicsburg, was serving as a part-time assistant girls volleyball coach at Mechanicsburg High School in November 2016, when he began a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female player, according to police.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, according to court documents. Hoy faces a possible penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.